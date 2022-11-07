The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Casts Poésy, Nagaitis: Details

With only two episodes to go with AMC's The Walking Dead, we're getting some major casting news for the upcoming spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) will be joining series star Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) in France for filming. Poesy plays the female lead Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces with Daryl on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris. Nagaitis' Quinn is a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.

Back in August, Chris Hardwick was joined by a number of familiar faces for AMC's live Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview. As you can guess from the title, the special covered the final episodes as well as the upcoming spinoffs focusing on Reedus' Daryl; Lauren Cohan's Maggie & Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan; Andrew Lincoln's Rick & Danai Gurira's Michonne & more. What did we learn from "The Walking Dead" CCO Scott M. Gimple & EP/Director Michael Satrazemis?

Maggie/Negan Spinoff: Cohan confirmed (via video) that they just wrapped filming the first episode, while Gimple emphasized that NYC will be an entirely different world for Maggie and Negan, with "warring faction" and (yes) zip lines.

Daryl Spinoff: Gimple confirmed that it will take place in France and tie into the end credit scene from The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The David Zabel-showrun spinoff will find Daryl a "fish out of water" one more time, forced to "reinvent… find himself again."

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 8: Satrazemis confirmed that filming on the eighth season was getting underway this week and that the move to Savannah and a "low country, beach area" allows them to "reinvent the show a bit." And then there's the matter of Kim Dickens' Madison and the role that she'll play moving forward that's also a wild card in what's to come.

Rick/Michonne Spinoff: Gimple says it's been "fun" working on it with Lincoln & Gurira as well as some TWD "veterans." Fans can expect the loving couple as well as "Red Machete" Rick and the same Michonne who taught a lesson to The Governor.