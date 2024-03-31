Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, preview, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Preview Released

Daryl leads the resistance and Carol goes looking for her friend in a preview of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol.

Article Summary A preview for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Book of Carol' was released.

Carol is on a mission for answers in her friend's mysterious absence.

Season 2 teases new cast members and intricate plot developments.

Behind-the-scenes talent includes Zabel, Gimple, and Nicotero as producers.

Heading into the weekend, we learned that a first look at Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol was heading its way to us on Sunday night – following the finale of AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Giancarlo Esposito-starring Parish. Well, it's Sunday night and AMC kept its promise – releasing an extended look at the second season of the hit TWD spinoff series. While Daryl continues to lead a very different kind of "French Resistance," Carol demands some answers about her friend's whereabouts – and she isn't taking "No" for an answer…

Here's the latest look at AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol that Reedus shared on social media:

In the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!