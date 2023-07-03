Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, norman reedus, preview, teaser, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's About to Have Company in Newest Teaser

Another week brings another teaser for AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - and with an interesting new ending.

Last week, viewers were treated to a special sneak preview for the Norman Reedus-starring spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – coming off of the confirmation from Jeffrey Dean Morgan that Melissa McBride's Carol would be joining Daryl on the epic international adventure. So we were expecting a rehash of what was already released when Sunday night's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City hit our screens, and we were right – almost. Yup, a lot of what we saw in the teaser that hit tonight was the same as the previous one – except this time, the action ends with Daryl inside of the building (more on that in a minute) as we also see a scene of a walker's hand creepily rising up from the floor. And if you're left feeling like you're watching something that almost feels like it's its own series in its own universe, director & EP Greg Nicotero is glad to hear it.

"This is probably the closest to a standalone show you will ever get. The goal isn't just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world," Nicotero explained during a talk with EW. That meant moving the spinoff in some directions that the franchise hasn't gone before. "This is definitely not more of the same. Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more," he added. "'The Last of Us' and 'Station Eleven' proved that there are still moving survival stories to be told," said Nicotero, in reference to the growing number of successful post-apocalyptic projects. "And our goal is to satisfy those people who want to go on the adventure. Hop on, it's gonna be a ride!"

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at the newest teaser & first look at the fall-debuting spinoff series:

In the extended sneak peek, we see Daryl speaking into a recorder as he stakes out the new land: "My name is Daryl Dixon. I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It's in America. I went out looking for something, and all I found was trouble. If I don't make it back, I want 'em to know I tried. Hell, I'm still trying." From there, Daryl does a ton of walking ("pouvoir des vivants" translates to "power of the living" btw) before ending up at a seemingly abandoned building – one that had a bit of familiarity with the end credits scene from The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production:

