The Walking Dead: Dead City S02 Trailer: Maggie/Lucille Team-Up?!?

The official trailer for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 hits hard at the end...

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City S02 trailer teases a Maggie and Lucille "team-up" (?!?)

Explore the dangers of a post-apocalyptic Manhattan as Maggie and Negan find themselves on opposing sides.

Season 2 promises unexpected alliances and challenges in the battle for Manhattan amid chaos and anarchy.

Check out the previously released sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes looks previewing what's to come.

We got the heads-up yesterday that the official trailer for AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 would drop on Thursday – and that's exactly what it did, and we have that waiting for you above. There is a lot to unpack, process, and appreciate about what you're about to see – but whoever put the trailer together deserves serious bonus points for that ending. We can't do it justice here – but let's just say that the following screencap should clue you in:

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

