The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Teaser: Filming Now Underway

AMC released a teaser confirming work on Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 is now underway.

When we last checked in on how things were going with AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we learned that the first season would be heading to the UK soon and that FX's Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates might just be playing the "lead bad guy" in the second season (and that the season will be eight episodes instead of six?). But now, we have the news that's been rumbling around on social media over the past few weeks and now, AMC is making it official – production is underway on the second season. And we have even have a quick sneak peek at what's been going down to pass along…

Here's a look at the announcement teaser that was released earlier today:

The Walking Dead: JDM, Ackles Discussed "Dead City" Appearance

"Yeah, that would just be phenomenal to see. Yeah, funny enough, we had a conversation a couple of weeks ago about it… um, I think so. I mean, I'd love to have him; he would love to come and do it – sometimes, our schedules won't quite work out the way we want them to," Morgan shared in response to a fan asking about the chances of him meeting up with Jensen Ackles in TWD universe during a recent fan event – adding later that "We'd love it to happen, I'll tell you that."

"This is a real sweet spot, I think, in both our careers, that we can have dear friends who are thriving in a multitude of shows and movies and stuff in this industry. In this industry, people like to work with people they trust, and so now I have – we have – friends who are doing really well and say, 'Hey, do you want to come over and do a spot on the show, or you want to come do this movie together?'" Ackles added. "So, there are those conversations quite a bit but like Jeff said, a lot of it comes down to availability and whether or not they can work that out, but yeah, I think any opportunity [we] get to go play on set together, that's a good jump."

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers.

