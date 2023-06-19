Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, dead city, Maggie Rhee, negan, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer, TWD

The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer: Maggie & Negan – One Killer Team

Here's a look at what's ahead this season with AMC & AMC+'s Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City.

If the first episode of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City is any indication of how the upcoming TWD spinoffs are going to be, viewers are going to be in for one helluva ride – three times over. After impressing us with an opener that was an effective combination of Western and Grindhouse vibes (check out our review here), we have an extended & updated trailer to pass along that offers some clues to what's to come this season. And let's just say that "raining walkers" isn't even close to the deadly complications that NYC is bringing to our survivors.

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. While we wait for preview images for the season's second episode to drop, here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, returning on June 25th to AMC (and on AMC+ that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

