The Walking Dead – Gimple: No Rick Grimes Film Announcement on Sunday

Look, this weekend was going to be huge in the TWD Universe anyway, what with Fear the Walking Dead heading into its midseason finale and The Walking Dead: World Beyond wrapping up its series run with a ton of CRM/Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) expectations attached to it. But then fans learned that someone from TWDU would be appearing to make some kind of big announcement." Well, it wasn't too big of a leap for folks to assume that it would be official news about filming start on the films (I know we were going that route." Well, on Wednesday, TWDU mastermind Scott M. Gimple checked in via Twitter to let fans know that the announcement will be "big" as well as "massive and momentous." It just won't be about the Rick Grimes films.

"This will be BIG. I see this blew up a li'l bit. It's big, but it's not about Rick Grimes. We're sorry some things are taking a while — this announcement is something, though, that's been a long time coming. THANK YOU for being with us on this journey; everyday alll around the country (& the world!) we endeavor to make stuff to thrill you, to intrigue you, to make you feel — we're working hard not to let you down. If you dig the TWDU, Sunday's news will be massive and momentous," Gimple wrote in a series of tweets in an attempt to both tamper unrealistic expectations before they get bigger while also letting fans know that the news will be worth the wait. Here's a look at Gimple's message to the fans:

