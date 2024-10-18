Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Gimple's Comments About TWD Future Sound Promising

We liked what The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple had to say about the franchise's future during the "Dead City" and "Daryl Dixon" NYCC panels.

With AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol S02E04: "La Paradis Pour Toi" (written by Jason Richman and David Zabel) set to hit screens this weekend and the third season already filming, it's a very active time for the spinoff series as it headed into its New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) panel on Friday – moderated by none other than filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Reedus, McBride, co-star Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, TWD Universe CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer David Zabel, Executive Producer & Director Greg Nicotero, and more took to the Main Stage to represent the show – and what did we learn? First up, we should be expecting to see a whole lot more of Paris – and there are two big moments in the finale to keep an eye on. "There's a lot more Paris to see – what you get to see in the second half narratively and the story continuing with the characters that we've established. How it comes together in the finale is so satisfying. With not one but two scenes that are powerful. I'm really proud of it," Zabel shared.

But perhaps the biggest moments came from Gimple during this panel and the previous one in terms of the franchise's future. During the "Dead City" panel, Gimple noted that they are actively working on spinoffs and other branches of the TWD Universe. "Oh yes! We're constantly in the lab. There's weird things with people that no one's ever seen before. There's things with characters that we love," he shared. During "Daryl Dixon," Rodriguez asked Gimple where things would be going with the show after the third season. Though keeping details locked down, Gimple noted that they were "cooking up" something "in another area of the world" – with Gimple adding that it was "something different." In terms of a timeframe or timeline, Gimple added that there is "something relatively imminent" and that they had "dreams of the future."

Here's a look at the promo for "La Paradis Pour Toi" that was released earlier this week, followed by a look back at the image gallery for the episode that was released earlier this week:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol: What We Know…

"It was a little weird, but then again, it wasn't because both of our characters are very adaptive. It was kind of like riding a bike. We knew where she was, knew what she wanted, what she was trying to do. So that part was easy," McBride shared during an interview with EW about how it was surprisingly easier to get back into the swing of things than some would expect. That said, don't mistake McBride's words to mean that it's the same Carol we've come to know and love.

"She is determined. But it's a different type of fearlessness that's driven by her determination to find her friend — and also by the headspace that we find Carol in, which will be revealed." You know, that radio communication between the two did sound a bit concerning – but McBride wasn't offering more than that – but Reedus did drop this very interesting line: "There's a lot of action in season 2. There's a lot of business and a lot of very heartfelt moments. There's also a lot of hero stuff with Melissa. It's beautiful."

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol (McBride) as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

Looking ahead, Season Three tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies) are set for Season 3 in recurring roles. In addition, Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) has joined the spinoff series' cast.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

