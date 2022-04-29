The Walking Dead: JDM Takes on Toxic Fans, Defends Reedus & McBride

If you're a fan of AMC's The Walking Dead and were looking forward to the upcoming spinoff focusing on Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, then it's safe to say that you've heard the disappointing news by now. Earlier this week, AMC Networks confirmed that McBride would no longer be involved in the project now that the series is set to film & take place in Europe. "Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human, and popular characters in 'The Walking Dead' Universe. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year," an AMC Networks rep said in a statement. "Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but 'The Walking Dead' Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

Well, it didn't take long for that small but painfully loud toxic part of the TWD fanbase pool to get out their knives and start coming at Reedus, series co-creators TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple & TWD showrunner Angela Kang, and pretty much anyone they can with ever available conspiracy theory they could think of (our favorites our, "yeah, but we heard from someone who says they work on the show and…") to try to prove their point that there is a grand conspiracy to f**k over Carol, McBride, and all of her fans. How bad has it gotten? That even Jeffrey Dean Morgan (soon to co-star in his own TWD spinoff with Lauren Cohan) needed to get on social media to defend Reedus & McBride and offer some trolls a few reality checks.

Morgan's Had Enough of the Toxicity: "Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody's business. Norm, who's given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY."

Yes, There Are Folks Who Think Reedus "Kicked Mel Out" of The Spinoff: "What?? Cmon? Nobody more gutted at Melissa's decision than norman. Rumors aren't from crew. They're from some asshat who's never seen a set before. I was there. It was hard on both of them because they do love each other. Y'all make assumptions that are really hurtful. Stop it."

No, Reedus Didn't Get to Choose the Spinoff's Filming Location: "Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That's studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we're lucky and don't have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power."

While it might be a few months still until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it wasn't too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The Following clip finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. Now here's your first look at what's to come as AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall: