The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean & Hilarie Burton Morgan Celebrate Anniv

If there's one thing we need to start getting used to as production on the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead rolls along, it's that the updates are going to be all over the map thematically. Just this week, we've gone from Michael James Shaw (Blood & Treasure) aka Commonwealth military man Mercer checking in from set to a look at Khary Payton sporting a "Darth Ezekiel" look. This time around, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan are tapping into the romantic side of the TWD universe and reminding us that we still have some aspect of a heart left. Taking to Instagram, the couple and co-stars shared a look back on how it all began 12 years ago- and how they have Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles for setting them up on that blind date.

"12 years ago… met this one. Blind date. [Jensen Ackles] just knew he had the gal for me. Been with her ever since that night. In fact… two kids later… one 11 (do THAT math!) finally married… and never could of imagined this kind of happiness. The adventures have been many… and planning new ones as I write this. Thank you Jensen and Danneel for taking a wild stab in the dark… and thank you [Hilarie Burton Morgan] for goddamn everything. Happy Timmy Nolan day!! Props to Irish car bombs and not eating a perfectly good bun on a hamburger. Love the shit outta you Mrs Morgan. Xxxx," Morgan wrote in the post- which you can check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan)

In another sign of why they've lasted for so long, Hilarie Burton Morgan shared the same look back to where it all began. "Twelve years ago today, [Jensen Ackles] and [Danneel Ackles] made me go on a blind date. The smokin hot [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] showed up and it was game over. Here's to being crazy kids, living all over the country, giving birth to two doppelgängers, getting gray hair and still being totally inappropriate….together," she wrote- as you'll see in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilarie Burton Morgan (@hilarieburton)

