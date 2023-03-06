The Walking Dead: Lesley-Ann Brandt Joins Rick Grimes/Michonne Series Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) has joined the cast of AMC's upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff series focusing on Rick Grimes and Michonne.

With filming underway on AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series (currently named/codenamed "Summit"), Lucifer fans are going to be excited to hear what Deadline Hollywood had to exclusively report. Lesley-Ann Brandt has joined the cast in the key recurring role of Pearl Thorne, though additional intel on Brandt's character hasn't been released.

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from last week, both sharing a close-up look at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images & Video

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.

Now, here's a look back at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale was first announced:

In a newly-released featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: