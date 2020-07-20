The Walking Dead: Margot Bingham Joins Season 11 Cast

Looks like fans of the TWD universe won't have to wait until Friday, July 24th's Comic-Con@Home to start learning about the futures of Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. On Monday, AMC confirmed what had been rumored since late last year: Margot Bingham (She's Gotta Have It, New Amsterdam), who voiced the mysterious stranger speaking with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) on the radio during the tenth season, will be joining The Walking Dead for the eleventh season.

While the network didn't offer the character's name, if we follow along with the comics then she is set to play Stephanie- which ties in nicely with the rumors of a Commonwealth presence in the still-to-be-enjoyed-and-stressed-over season 10 finale.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead will be making its 11th SDCC appearance with a panel spotlighting season 10 finale "A Certain Doom," which is set to air as a standalone episode later in 2020. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Paola Lazaro, and more.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel to promote the upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel will include Gimple, Showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its SDCC debut, with a panel in support of the second spinoff series. Moderated by Hardwick, the series' panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.