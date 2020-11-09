The Walking Dead New Episode "Splinter" Table Read: Princess Escapes

As The Walking Dead showrunner/EP Angela Kang, cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, and the rest of the cast and crew grind away the hours filming the six "extra" episodes meant to bridge the 10th and 11th seasons (expected in early 2021), fans have already been treated to a table read from one of the new episodes (see below) as well the news that Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill) will join her husband Morgan as Negan's late wife Lucille in one of the anthology-like, character-focused episodes. Then on Sunday night, the previews continued with another look at a new episode-

In the following virtual table read for "Splinter" (with Cooper Andrews narrating), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) have clearly engaged with the Commonwealth soldiers- and it doesn't sound like it's going well. Princess escapes from the train car she's being kept in, only to be reprimanded by Eugene for potentially screwing up establishing relations with this new group. We also establish that Yumiko was hurt at some point pretty badly, and was taken away but for what we don't know. One thing we do learn is that Ezekiel isn't as trusting of their "new friends" as Eugene is- leaving Princess stuck in the middle:

Last month, TWD fans first learned that production on the six "extra" episodes bridging the 10th and 11th seasons was officially underway. What follows is a look at the virtual table read from the upcoming TWD episode titled "Home Sweet Home," featuring Morgan, Cohan (Maggie), McBride (Carol), Reedus (Daryl), Angel Theory (Kelly), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Cailey Fleming (Judith), and Payton (serving as narrator here). In the following clip, we get a brief listen to the first meeting between Maggie and Negan, followed by a conversation between Maggie, Daryl, and Carol where Carol comes clean about letting Negan free, making the deal with him for Alpha's head, and that Negan was involved with the burning of Hilltop. After the video, we have a transcript of all of the good stuff:

Khary Payton (Narrator): "The Walking Dead episode 'Home Sweet Home.' Alright, here we go."

Negan: "Hey, Maggie."

Maggie: "You're out."

Negan: "I didn't escape… if that's what you're thinking."

Carol: "There's one other thing you should know. Negan was with the Whisperers that night. I wanted you to hear it from me, because…"

Maggie: "It was you? You let him out?"

Carol: "We were going to lose everything. Negan is the reason we didn't."

Daryl: "But nothing's decided with Negan. You can come home."

Maggie: "The truth is I left home because I didn't want Negan taking up any more space in my head and I realized I wasn't ready to bring Hershel back to that. And the next morning we found Elijah and a whole community that needed us as much as we needed them. And it felt like it was meant to be."

Daryl: "And what Carol did?"

Maggie: "What she felt like she needed to do. I get it. God only knows what I would have done if I was there. But I wasn't."

KP: "She looks like she wants to say more but she doesn't. Instead, she walks off."

Carol: "She's never gonna come around on him, you know?"

Daryl: "Why… have you?"

KP: "Carol considers this. Finally, she shrugs."

Carol: "It's good to see her."

KP: "End of Act 2."