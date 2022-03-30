The Walking Dead: Nicotero & Reedus' Final Filming Day Video Hits Hard

This weekend's penultimate episode of Season 11 Part 2 has a lot on its plate after how things ended between our heroes and the Commonwealth in the last episode of AMC's The Walking Dead (check out our review here). We have a very strung-out Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), Daryl (Norman Reedus), and Commonwealth troopers coming a-callin' on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) at Hilltop- and it's not for coffee and to catch up on old times. Meanwhile, Rosita (Christian Serratos), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) continue digging deeper into the Commonwealth, especially Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). And Ezekiel (Khary Payton) looks to do some good with his new lease on life but that might end up leading "The King" down a very dark path when more truths about the Commonwealth come to light. But even with a large chunk of the season still left, we can't avoid the fact of what today (Wednesday, March 30, 2022) is. Yup, today is the final day of filming on the final episode of The Walking Dead. Ever. Now as you let that sobering fact sink in, check out the following video that Director, EP & Visual Effects Icon Greg Nicotero shared with Reedus. And while we know this will be the first of many from many folks, this once slipped through our armor and got us in "the feels" pretty good.

Here's a look at Nicotero and Reedus' final filming day video released a little earlier today:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 "Trust": Hornsby marches Daryl and troops to confront Maggie at Hilltop. After a harrowing heist, Rosita gets Connie, Kelly, Eugene, and Max to investigate the Miltons. Post-surgery, Ezekiel uses his new lease on life to help hospital patients in need. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Kevin Deiboldt.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.