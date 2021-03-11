The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Talks Spinoff; S11 Threat "Very Real"

With The Walking Dead Season 10C reaching its halfway point and Season 11 kicking off this summer, Fear the Walking Dead returning in April for the second half of Season 6 and then Season 7 later this year, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond currently in production on its second and final season, this year and 2022 are going to be pretty intense across TWD universe. So when we heard Norman Reedus was going to be dropping in to speak with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, we figured it would be worth a listen- and we weren't disappointed.

When it comes to the 11th and final season, Reedus teased that the big bad was a "threat" that was more "rooted in reality" and that it's one "that is very real and very different"- making a comparison to our current times before stopping himself from revealing too much. Considering the Commonwealth is on the way and the nature of the "New World Order" teasers viewers have been getting, it makes sense. As for the announced Daryl-Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff series set for after TWD ends, Reedus says viewers should expect a project that "looks different"- one that will have "a different flavor- totally." Reedus didn't confirm where in the timeline the series would fall, where it would be set, or even if that means fans should assume that both characters survive the franchise series' finale- mostly because he doesn't know yet (as he says) or he's playing his cards close. For more of what Reedus has to say, including a great story involving Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, and Reedus, check out the clip from NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

Now here's a look at the promo, episode overview, and sneak preview for the next episode of The Walking Dead- with "One More" looking to be the darkest episode yet. When a search for food and supplies for Alexandria turns into a series of ever-increasing tragedies, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) find their faith strained and their optimism fragmented to a point there may be no coming back from. And how does Robert Patrick's Mays play into all of this?

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 19 "One More": Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. Directed by Laura Belsey, and written by Erik Mountain and Jim Barnes.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.