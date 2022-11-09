The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride Share Some Great Finale Teases

With only two episodes remaining, fans of AMC's The Walking Dead have started crafting their It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Pepe Silvia conspiracy theory boards to help them figure out how it's all going to end. On top of that, we have a number of spinoffs in play that the finale will also have to set up, and there are already questions. For example, why are Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on bad terms heading into The Walking Dead: Dead City? Needless to say, the finale is being kept under serious spoiler lockdown (sorry, but no early debut, AMC+ fans). But that didn't keep Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) from sharing their thoughts (in very careful ways) with EW regarding the series finale.

"Oh man, I think the fans are going to be really moved by that final episode. It's beautiful. Some of the shots I'm still seeing in my head, and they're really beautiful with the music. I know that they're going to be moved by it," McBride shared. "The great thing is that there are still these spinoffs that are coming, but I'm going to be interested to see how the fans feel as this is the finale for our mothership show." Reedus added, "There are certain moments that are super sad. And then there are certain moments that are like, 'F**k yeah, that's the group!' There will be people yelling, 'Come on!' There will be lots of that sort of screaming at the television kind of stuff. We went big on the last eight episodes, so there's a lot of adrenaline. There's a lot of emotion. There's a lot of fear. There are all of the things that you would want in a finale, for sure. There's a lot happening. Some of the groups show some real bravery that you don't see coming, which is great. And they're big sets — big badass movie sets." But Reedus couldn't let things go without poking a little fun at the rumor mills, adding, "And then everybody dies. NO, KIDDING!"

Here's a Look at AMC's The Walking Dead S11E23 "Family"

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 "Family": Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Magali Lozano, Erik Mountain & Kevin Deiboldt, the long-running series' penultimate episode finds our heroes now having taken back their home, Alexandria. But the battle is far from over, as sides are being taken within the walls of the Commonwealth while Pamela's (Laila Robins) troops are on high alert with a "shoot-to-kill on sight" order if they come across any of our folks. But even as revolution rages throughout the Commonwealth, there's a much deadlier problem on the way. That's right, a swarm of walkers that aren't like the ones they're used to fighting. Some are faster, can open doors, and even climb. And as we saw in the previous episode, some maintain the instinct to know to pick up a knife (check out our review here).