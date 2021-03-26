The Walking Dead S10 Diverged Opener Finds Carol, Daryl at Crossroads

This weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead turns the focus back on the deteriorating relationship between Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), picking up the storyline threads from "Find Me" as they face a literal fork in the road- with the two choosing different paths. But as you're about to see from the opening minutes to "Diverged," it becomes pretty clear that the two have been taken different mental paths for some time. Will this be the episode that brings the long-time friends back together- or are Carol and Daryl destined to live in two different worlds?

Here's a look at the opening minutes to "Diverged," with AMC's The Walking Dead returning this Sunday night:

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 21 "Diverged": Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Directed by David Boyd and written by Heather Bellson.

And here's a look back to the original table read promo previously released:

Here's What's Still Ahead for The Walking Dead Season 10C

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.