The Walking Dead S11E07 Trailer: Maggie Learns The Whisperers' Way

After what might've been the best chapter so far in a season already filled with a number of worthy contenders (check out our review here), AMC's The Walking Dead heads into this weekend's Season 11 Part 1 penultimate episode "Promises Broken" (already not an optimistic start) that looks to be keeping a number of storyline plates spinning at the same time. Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Julia Ruchman, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teaches Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) an important new survival tactic (more on that in a minute) that looks to bring back some dark & painful memories for both Maggie and Negan.

Meanwhile, our Commonwealth group is doing community service clearing walkers to pay off some fines while Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) interviews for a prominent position. Finally, Daryl (Norman Reedus) learns some serious backstory intel on the Reapers- and Leah (Lynn Collins), while Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) encounters a man of God who looks to be about as stable as he is. Uh-oh. Here's a look at the official trailer promo for "Promises Broken," followed by a look back at a previously released preview from earlier this week:

And in the following preview, Negan teaches Maggie an essential skill that might just keep them all alive. Here's a look at Maggie learning to walk like a walker…

Here's a look back at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.