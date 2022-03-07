The Walking Dead S11E12 Images Confirm Pam Milton Fan Theory?

With AMC's The Walking Dead nearing its end, fans were hit with some major news earlier today with word that Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) would be starring in the six-episode spinoff series Isle of the Dead. Set to premiere in 2023, the project will take these two popular characters and place them in the streets of New York City. Now as exciting as that sounds, what it's also done is get our speculation fires burning even higher. With those two heading to NYC and Daryl (Norman Reedus) & Carol (Melissa McBride) reportedly heading west in their spinoff, is this a parting of the ways or teams going off on missions leading to something bigger? Well, we barely had time to process that before AMC dropped a massive set of preview images for this weekend's episode S11E13 "The Lucky Ones." And while an official face-to-face between Maggie and Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) is clearly the highlight, if you're looking to see how everything fits together? well, then you definitely want to check out the images below because they seem to confirm a certain fan theory about if Pamela knew or had any connections with Deanna (Tovah Feldshuh). Well, let's just say that it appears Pamela had an Alexandria connection well before Maggie and Daryl. Could Pamela and Daryl just be talking about her? Sure, but it does show up in four images (including one directly focusing on the image) so it vibes as being important.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 "The Lucky Ones": Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max's story. Directed by Tawnia McKiernanand written by Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.