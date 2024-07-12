Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Darryl Dixon, dead city, sdcc, the book of carol, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead/SDCC 2024: "Book of Carol," Dead City" Set for Hall H

The Walking Dead: "Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol" and "Dead City" Season 2 are set for Hall H panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024.

After last year's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes-impacted edition, it's nice to know that the AMPTP finally came to its senses (after far too long) and offered both unions new three-year deals. That means that we have a San Diego Comic-Con this year that feels so much more like it used to – with television/streaming coming back in a big way. But what would SDCC 2024 be without some impact being made by AMC's "TWD" Universe? We've got Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol arriving in September. Meanwhile, the team behind Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City is deep into Season 2 filming. And that's just what we know about – there's always the possibility for some surprises. With that in mind, here's what AMC's long-running franchise has ready to unleash upon San Diego:

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 (Friday July 26, 2024, 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm PDT / Hall H): The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City alongside the debut of an exclusive asset before the series returns next year on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Confirmed panelists include Eli Jorné (showrunner and executive producer), Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and executive producer), Lauren Cohan (executive producer, "Maggie"), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (executive producer, "Negan"), Gaius Charles ("Armstrong"), and Željko Ivanek ("The Croat").

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol (Friday July 26, 2024, 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm PDT / Hall H): The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol alongside the debut of the official trailer before it premieres on Sunday, September 29 on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Confirmed panelists include David Zabel (showrunner and executive producer), Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and executive producer), Greg Nicotero (executive producer and director), Norman Reedus (executive producer and "Daryl Dixon"), Melissa McBride (executive producer and "Carol Peletier"), and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi ("Laurent").

