The Walking Dead Season 11 E05 Preview Images; Negan Questions Maggie

After checking in to see how things were going with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog with regards to the Reapers (check out our review here), this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead shifts the focus back to three major fronts. First, Princess (Paola Lázaro), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) begin their Commonwealth orientation and get t meet some interesting folks. Then, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) journey into the heart of darkness for food continues. Finally, Aaron (Ross Marquand) must train the folks in Alexandria to fight when his worst fears become reality. All of that and more plays out in the massive image drop AMC offered up earlier today. Here's a look at nearly two dozen images, followed by an episode overview and a sneak preview where Maggie answers Negan's question pretty directly…

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 "Out of the Ashes": Alexandrians encounter Hilltop squatters; Eugene's group undergoes orientation at the Commonwealth. Directed by Greg Nicotero and written by LaToya Morgan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Negan Questions Maggie: Sneak Peek Ep. 1105 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_q-da6dFuUk)

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)