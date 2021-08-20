The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview: Anything Happens to Dog? We Riot

Let's start this off by saying that AMC, showrunner/EP Angela Kang, and the team behind The Walking Dead have done an incredibly impressive job of selling the 11th & final season of the long-running series as being something epic and game-changing. That said, they also have us worried about the fate of one character, Daryl's (Norman Reedus) most trusted friend (sorry, Rick) Dog. First, we had the official trailer with Dog letting out some heart-breaking sounds and Daryl sounding life-threateningly concerned. And then there were other scenes that gave off way too much of a "John Wick" vibe. Now, we have last weekend's Talking Dead preview showing Dog breaking from Daryl to pursue something but we're not sure what- a preview that we have for you to check out below. But before you do, we just want to put this out there for whoever needs to hear it. We can pretty much rationalize away anyone else being killed off (some tougher than others), but if it's Dog? We're gonna have to riot. Just need to put that out there.

So with that fair warning being offered, here's a look at that Dog-focused preview from last Sunday night's episode of Talking Dead (which also had a great f-bomb drop from Michael James Shaw that's worth checking out):

Did you miss last Sunday's sneak peek featuring everyone's favorite dog, Dog? Don't worry, we've got your back like Daryl's got Dog's! Where do you think Dog ran off to? Will he be okay? How many times can we say Dog in one post? Share your thoughts on Dog using #TalkingDog! pic.twitter.com/jOo9uL7q88 — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) August 19, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In the following opening minutes to "Acheron Part 1" (the 11th & final season opener for AMC's The Walking Dead) that were released this week, Daryl's (Norman Reedus) newly-discovered military base is now a possible source for food so he heads out on a food run with Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and others. We'll give you three guesses as to how it goes. Of course, this means our survivors are going to have to go to war with a platoon of military walkers in a space that's a little too close for comfort.

With the series set to return this Sunday to kick off its 11th and final season, here's a look at the opening minutes to AMC's The Walking Dead S11E01 "Acheron Part 1":

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Now here's a look at The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy, with Part One set for Sunday, August 22; Parts Two and Three are set to be unleashed in 2022:

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

