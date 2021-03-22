The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: God Needs to Beg for Forgiveness

Along with this week's episode "Splinter," viewers of The Walking Dead were treated to yet another teaser for the coming "New World Order" that's coming when the 11th and final season of the long-running AMC series kick off this summer. With this weekend's episode tied directly to the Commonwealth, it's especially important in putting together a clearer picture of what our heroes can expect. Previously, we had a look at an ominous interrogation room, a camera focused on some ice cream cones (real or display?) along with some seriously creepy distortion, and a look at a beautiful, rotating cake with what appears to be posers of missing people on a board in the distortions. For those of you familiar with the comics, you see what this could be alluding to but considering who's no longer on the show? Suddenly, it gets even more interesting (and yes, we're saving you from spoilers). So what was this week's clue?

It appears we have the bench at a subway stop, with a message that pretty clear: God's gonna have some explaining to do to the survivor- but what's with the subway track we see in the signal distortion?

Here's What's Still Ahead for The Walking Dead Season 10C

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.