The Walking Dead Series Finale: A Look at Seth Gilliam During Filming

To say that last week was a busy one for fans of AMC's The Walking Dead universe would be a dramatically huge understatement. Between spinoff news, Fear the Walking Dead news, buzz about connections between the shows growing stronger, and more, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster focusing on what's to come while also not losing focus on tonight's episode, "The Lucky Ones." But let's not forget the fantastic looks that Director of Photography Duane Charles Manwiller has been sharing via Instagram from filming on the series finale. This time around, we're getting a look at Day #5 and none other than Seth Gilliam, who's shifted into "Badass Gabriel" mode in-between takes. And from the looks of things, Gabriel's not done getting bloody but that doesn't look like it's his. And unless this is a flashback, we guess it would be safe for us to say that Gabriel is safe until at least some time during the finale (because anything can happen during that).

Here's a look at Manwiller's post from the fifth day of filming the final episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, with the DoP promising more looks next week as they inch closer to wrapping filming on the series by the end of the month:

Here's a look at the preview for "The Lucky Ones" that was released yesterday casting more shade upon the idea that the Commonwealth is a blueprint for the future. As we learn what happened when Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) first visited Alexandria to speak with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and offer them a deal, we see Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Mercer (Michael James Shaw) discussing how they see it going. And that's where things get interesting because as Daryl sees it, the Commonwealth is an oasis in what's been ten previous seasons filled with failed efforts to bring some sense of normalcy back. But as you're about to see, Mercer looks to bring Daryl back down to the realities of the Commonwealth in that things are definitely not what they seem. Like why Daryl was able to take on this effort sans military gear…

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 "The Lucky Ones": Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max's story. Directed by Tawnia McKiernanand written by Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.