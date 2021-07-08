The Walking Dead Shares Huge Season 11 Preview: Images, Teasers & More

Okay, clearly AMC and The Walking Dead aren't messing around when it comes to these "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11". Because today might be the biggest intel drop for the series' August 22nd return that fans have gotten yet. Things kick off with new images and details about what's ahead in the 11th and final season for Daryl (Norman Reedus) Carol (Melissa McBride) Eugene (Josh McDermitt) Ezekiel (Khary Payton) Jerry (Cooper Andrews) Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) Judith (Cailey Fleming), and Princess (Paola Lázaro). Here's a look at those images, along with the released text accompanying each one. And following that? A slew of mini-teasers to help keep the raging dumpster fires of speculation raging.

A man of few words, Daryl is forthright, weary, guarded, and most of all, strategic. His nomadic nature allows him to navigate the familiar and unfamiliar. The divide with Carol is an issue they must address, but food and supplies take precedence. A word to the wise – never mess with his dog.

Carol is steadfast in her priorities to help rebuild Alexandria and keep all within its walls protected and fed, but others see the means to survival differently. The strain between her and Daryl is on her mind as she continues to operate independently. She will always go to greater lengths to protect herself, her family, and her community.

A risk-taker in his own unique way, Eugene carries a great amount of guilt. He is aware of the consequences of every decision he has ever made or will make in the future. In this constant emotional state, is his mind capable of trusting what he says and what he sees?

A zookeeper who became King. A man with cancer who has undying optimism. Ezekiel has always helped those around him and himself to live better and be better. Still captured by the troopers, Ezekiel feels he has made a grave mistake.

Jerry is vigilant. His confidence and leadership are without question. His effervescence, at times, is the only light in this dark world. But do not mistake his levity for weakness.

Yumiko's strength is her intellect and it serves her well. Captured, she has little tolerance for the questioning by the troopers. She is unlike anyone they have questioned before, allowing her to look at the situation in a different light, while shedding light on the inner workings of her new surroundings.

A child of the apocalypse, Judith is stronger than her years would indicate. She continues to hold her head high and fight with might for all to live. She feels the pressure of possibly being the only one left in her immediate family. This is a heavy load to carry at any age.

No matter how dire the situation, Princess believes things will work out for the best. Her head may be in the clouds, but her coping skills are dialed-in to how life really works in the apocalypse. If she were to listen to her inner-dialogue, she might realize her instincts and observations could be the key to solving most of their problems.

But that's not all! Like we mentioned earlier, AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a much greater scope of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)

