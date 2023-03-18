The Walking Dead Spinoff: Brandt's Pearl Thorne Now In On The Action Lesley-Ann Brandt shared an image from filming on The Walking Dead Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoff teasing Pearl Thorne now in on the action.

From a look at what appeared to be a very cool production hat to a glimpse at the "homework" she's been doing heading into filming on AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series (currently named/codenamed "Summit"), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) continues to be a great social media source for what's going on with production. Now, it looks like Brandt's getting a chance to show off what she learned about "Richonne's" backstory based on a tweet from earlier today. As much as we appreciate a good "set chair image" as the next person, Brandt's is clearly located in the heart of the action

Here's a look at Brandt's tweet making it known that Pearl Thorne is now officially in on the action, followed by a look back at her tweet from earlier in the week that shared a screencap of the deep dive that's going on research-wise:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from earlier this month, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

Now, here's a look back at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale of The Walking Dead was first announced:

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: