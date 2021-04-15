The Walking Dead Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Talks Negan Spinoff Buzz

With only a little more than four months to go until the return of AMC's The Walking Dead for its 11th and final season, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) has been doing a pretty good job getting the fans as much intel as possible. Previously, we learned that he was in Senoia, Georgia, for filming and that filming would be going on through March 2022. We also learned that his 11-year-old son Gus Morgan would be appearing in S11E05 as a walker in what Morgan describes as "a cool role he is doing in the show." Now, Morgan is checking in with Conan O'Brien- and one of the main topics? The growing buzz that Morgan may be either headlining his own or being part of a spinoff series once TWD wraps. While looking to keep things as understandably vague as possible, Morgan didn't exactly look to put the talk to rest. With a "we'll see," the actor said that there's "definitely been talks" of a spinoff as well as "conversations" as the creative team is "thinking of a couple of different ideas" from across the show's universe.

Here's a look at Morgan's interview with O'Brien, where he also explains why Steven Yeun owes him for the Oscars "assist," his new movie The Unholy, the candy shop he co-owns with Paul Rudd, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: #CONAN: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Full Interview – CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paX1pychWfQ&t=2s)

In the following clip released after the Season 10C finale, the cast looks back on these special six episodes and tease where things may be heading as a "New World Order" looms on the horizon:

With the 11th and final season warning of a "New World Order" starting August 22, viewers were treated to the first official image from the finale season- with Daryl (Norman Reedus) checking out a sewer drain with a flashlight- but where does it lead to?

Now here's a look back at the full "Questions" teaser released on Sunday, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's the interrogation…

In a conversation with Insider from last month, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang offered some additional insight into the first full teaser for the final season and how a classic moment from the comics will also be getting a "remix" over the course of the final 24 episodes. With regards to the scenes with the bakery and the "missing persons" board that were reminding comics fans of Michonne's storyline with her long-lost daughter Elodie? You were right on target except with Danai Gurira's Michonne gone from the series, viewers should expect that storyline to shift elsewhere- but to who? "I think for comic-book fans that [those scenes] definitely means something specific," Kang explained. "We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."