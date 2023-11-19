Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Arrives Feb. 25th (BTS TEASER)

Debuting on February 25, 2024, here are Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira in a behind-the-scenes teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Article Summary 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' premieres on February 25, 2024.

Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira feature in a new behind-the-scenes teaser.

Pollyanna McIntosh and Terry O’Quinn join the spinoff cast lineup.

The series explores the epic love story and challenges facing Rick and Michonne.

We were wondering if there would be any TWD Universe-related previews coming our way during Sunday night's two-episode, two-hour series finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. Thanks to a well-timed heads-up from series star Lesley-Ann Brandt on Saturday, our speculation was confirmed – with Brandt posting that "something cool" regarding AMC & AMC+'s Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was on the way. And that "something cool" arrived in the form of a new teaser for the eagerly-anticipated spinoff series that's set to begin hitting screens on February 25, 2024. Now only do we get a look at some insane new scenes, but we also get to hear from Lincoln & Gurira as they tease what we can expect.

The cast for the highly-anticipated spinoff also includes Pollyanna McIntosh returning as Jadis, Terry O'Quinn in the role of Beale, and Matt Jeffries in the role of Nat – all joining the previously announced Brandt's Pearl Thorne. With the series set to premiere in February 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

