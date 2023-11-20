Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Brandt Offers More Pearl Intel

AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star Lesley-Ann Brandt posted some backstory on how her character Pearl Thorne came together.

First up, a huge thanks to series star Lesley-Ann Brandt for letting us know a day early that AMC would be dropping having to do with its Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. And that's exactly what we got near the end of Sunday night's two-episode, two-hour series finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. Set to begin hitting screens on February 25th, the newest teaser offered new looks at Lincoln's Rick Grimes, Gurira's Michonne, Brandt's Pearl Thorne, and others. Earlier today, Brandt took to social media to offer a bit more background on her character and how Pearl evolved from originally being French to South African from Cape Town.

I had a hand in naming this character. Pearl, after my friend [Pearl Thusi]😘," Brandt wrote as the caption to the post that included the above look at her character. "Originally written as French, I'm proud we landed on her being South African and from Cape Town. An accent you never hear on screen outside of SA." Here's a look at Brandt's post – followed by what else we know about the spinoff series:

The cast for the highly-anticipated spinoff also includes Pollyanna McIntosh returning as Jadis, Terry O'Quinn in the role of Beale, and Matt Jeffries in the role of Nat. With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

