The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E02 "Gone" Promo: Michonne's Story

The spotlight shifts to Michonne's story in the following trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2: "Gone."

Article Summary Michonne's journey is told in 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' E02 "Gone".

Episode directed by Bert & Bertie, with insight on Michonne's encounters while searching for Rick.

Official episode teaser trailer looks to offer some interesting intel on Michonne's backstory.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira discuss their characters in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

After seeing that the years hadn't been too kind to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the series opener, the spotlight shifts to Michonne's (Danai Gurira) backstory in this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Previously, we shared a pretty extensive image gallery for "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti & Channing Powell) that dropped some clues regarding her journey and some of the folks she meets along the way. Now, we're getting a look at the official teaser trailer for the second chapter – one that begins putting together more pieces of the puzzle…

Check out the following look at "Gone" – followed by a look back at the image gallery that was released earlier this week:

It's time for Michonne to tell us where she's been. Don't miss a new episode of #TheOnesWhoLive this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/NqdMluciHF — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

