The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Michonne's Journey Begins

With AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiering on February 25, 2024, here's a look back to the start of Michonne's journey.

Article Summary Michonne continues her search for Rick Grimes in TWD's new spinoff premiering Feb 25, 2024.

A heart-wrenching scene from March 2020 revisited as Michonne finds clues that Rick could be alive.

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" starss Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln, and more.

Rick and Michonne's love story unfolds in a world at war with the undead.

With AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live set to hit screens on February 25th, fans of the TWD Universe are getting a chance to revisit a key moment in Michonne's (Gurira) quest to find Rick Grimes (Lincoln). In March 2020's S10E13 "What We Become" (directed by Sharat Raju and written by Vivian Tse), Michonne finds the clues she needs to doubt Rick's demise – his boots, a cell phone with Rick's name etched on it (along with a drawing of Michonne & Cailey Fleming's Judith), and a logbook with clues leading to the northeast. But what makes the following scene memorable is the walkie-talkie exchange between Michonne & Judith, when Judith convinces Michonne to follow her instincts and search for Rick instead of returning to Alexandria – with the two promising to speak every day on her journey.

Here's a look at the then-heartbreaking moment from The Walking Dead that we hope leads to a happy ending in "The Ones Who Live" – followed by a look back at what we know about the spinoff series so far:

The cast for the highly-anticipated spinoff also includes Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Pollyanna McIntosh returning as Jadis, Terry O'Quinn in the role of Beale, and Matt Jeffries in the role of Nat. With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

