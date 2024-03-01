Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: andrew lincoln, danai gurira, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Velour? Gurira/Lincoln Prank War Time

Danai Gurira offered up video evidence of the first round of her prank war with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live co-star Andrew Lincoln.

Article Summary Video reveals Andrew Lincoln's first-round prank on Danai Gurira - and it involved velour.

Behind-the-scenes Instagram post and reaction from Gurira tease a retaliation is on the way.

Upcoming TWD episode "Gone" directed by Bert & Bertie, written by Nkweti & Powell.

Featurette with Lincoln and Gurira sheds light on "Michonne 2.0" and series finale.

Now this is what we're talking about! As much as we're enjoying covering AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, we will never miss a chance to pass along to all of you a look at the lighter side of things. But this isn't just a look behind the scenes or a set tour – oh, no! It looks like we have the official start of a "prank war" between Lincoln and Gurira – with Gurira offering fans a video tour of how Lincoln made sure she knew just how much he loves velour – and he had help getting the point across. But Lincoln should be careful because Gurira also makes it crystal clear that there will definitely be a response…

Here's a look at Gurira chronicling the early days of her prank war with Lincoln – and stay tuned for Gurira's retaliation:

Check out the following look at this weekend's episode, "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti & Channing Powell) – followed by a look back at the image gallery that was released earlier this week:

It's time for Michonne to tell us where she's been. Don't miss a new episode of #TheOnesWhoLive this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/NqdMluciHF — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

