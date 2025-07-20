Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: sdcc, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Universe Spotlights Rick & Michonne in SDCC Promos

AMC's "The Walking Dead" Universe is making sure to spotlight Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring "The Ones Who Live" around SDCC 2025.

By now, we're sure you know that AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set for a Hall H panel on Friday, July 25th, during this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). But before that happens, we have the building wraps going up all around the convention center – and that includes "The Walking Dead" Universe. Along with a look at some new "Daryl Dixon" Season 3 key art ("The Good. The Bad. The Undead"), we also get a poster for Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. While not set for a panel, it makes sense to still promote "Dead City" since it was recently renewed for Season 3 and is expected to start filming in the fall. But it's the poster promoting Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live that hit our radar hard. Considering it wrapped well over a year ago and hasn't had any serious buzz about a return, putting "The Ones Who Live" out there has us wondering if something might be on the way.

Here's a look at video from the SDCC Building wraps (courtesy of SDCC Unofficial Blog and Parks and Cons) offering better looks:

12:15 PM "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" (AMC): The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns to Hall H for an exclusive preview of the series' highly anticipated third season, filmed in Spain, with panelists including Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer David Zabel, Executive Producer and Director Greg Nicotero, Executive Producer and Star Norman Reedus, and Executive Producer and Star Melissa McBride. The panel will debut the official trailer for season three. (Hall H)

The upcoming third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse. Here's a look back at some previously released teasers and intel on the spinoff series' return:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Train Scene Will "Blow People Away"

Executive Producer Steve Squillante (who also served as Netflix's VP of physical production for local language originals between 2018-20) offered some insights into the production and what filming in Spain brings to the spinoff series with Variety – including a tease about a train sequence that will "blow people away."

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Isn't an American Show Filming In a New Locale: Much like what we saw when filming was going down in France, "95%-plus" of Season 3 was filmed in Spain with a production team that was "90%-plus" Spanish. "This is not an American show that's just relocated to France and then to Spain to shoot another version of an American show. This is an American show that's come into the continent and has not only just embraced but also completely wrapped its arms around the history of the people inside the countries and regions that we're shooting," Squillante explained.

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 Has a Train Sequence That Will "Blow People Away": Squillante noted a number of the key locations that the spinoff series was able to film at or will be filming at (like Barcelona, Seville, and Granada) – including some "incredible stuff" while visiting Aragón and filming in the ruins of Belchite, a town devastated during the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War. But this was the part that caught our eye: apparently, there is a train sequence that was filmed in Aragón that required "a secure fallow train line" that Squillante teased would "blow people away."

What Makes Spain Perfect for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3: "Spain has a really wonderful canvas that I don't believe viewers are quite as familiar with. We're taking advantage of our story and our ability to move the way we are to present a little bit more of the whole picture of Spain," shared Squillante. "Even though it's a post-apocalyptic world, you see pieces of culture and history, and people don't realize or the actual impressive cultural and environmental diversity in a country the size of Spain. Spain presents very interesting parallels to California. But a three-hour train ride from Madrid and you're in Galicia, which is almost like New England."

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies) are set for Season 3 in recurring roles. In addition, Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) has joined the cast of the spinoff series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!