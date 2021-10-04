The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Preview: First Blood's Been Drawn

Heading into this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond "Foothold" (directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Carson Moore), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), and Will (Jelani Alladin) find themselves in a new settlement & planning their next moves, realizing that the only way to take on CRM is to take risks and do what's least expected (though we're not sure Will's on the same page) Iris wasted little time living up to that philosophy in a very deadly way. But will an act of violent justice come back to bite our heroes? Plus, now that Hope (Alexa Mansour) is reunited with her father, Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt), will she tow the CRM line? But as you're about to see in the following preview images for "Foothold," that's just the beginning as both familiar & new faces make their presence known:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 "Foothold": While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Carson Moore.

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).