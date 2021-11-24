The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E09: Sides Drawn & Loyalties Tested

With only two episodes left, you know one of the best ways to know that things are going to get brutal before the end credits roll on the two-season run of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond? That they only released three preview images, and they're close-ups of Annet Mahendru's Huck, Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis, and Aliyah Royale's Iris that don't tell us a whole lot but leave us wondering a whole lot. With Jadis ordering the CRM soldiers to make an example of Leo (Joe Holt), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Felix (Nico Tortorella) after their attempted escape and wiping their research from the mainframe, things are looking desperate- though our heroes have a bargaining chip that might make the difference. And let's not forget about what Silas (Hal Cumpston) and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) have planned, and then there's the wildcard that is Huck. So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the preview images and overview that we do have for the ominously titled "Death and the Dead" (directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Erin Martin & Sam Reynolds).

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 9 "Death and the Dead": Truths are revealed and allegiances are tested as the group faces off against the CRM. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Erin Martin & Sam Reynolds.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) recurs in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) is in the recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. And of course, Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis also joined the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (for now?).