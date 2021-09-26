The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Promo: Jadis, Past & Present

Next Sunday, Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Will (Jelani Alladin), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) will find themselves not only fighting Huck (Annet Mahendru), Elizabeth (Julia Ormond) & CRM but also fighting for the future. Except there's a major new/old player in the game now, a familiar face we haven't seen since she took off via helicopter on TWD with Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. With Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis returning to the TWDU with the second & final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC is offering viewers a reminder of the last time we saw her as well as how she's looking years later.

Proving that "past is prologue," here's a look at the newest addition to The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Series co-creator Matt Negrete offered fans some intel via EW on what the return of McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis could mean- especially when she's sporting CRM military garb and dropping lines like, "I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world, and my purpose is to create a new era on this planet." So is Anne/Jadis really CRM or "CRM for now"? "In the trailer, when we reveal that Jadis is indeed going to be a part of this show, there's some dialogue that accompanies that visual. She's talking about how much she believes in the CRM. She sees it as the last light of the world," Negrete explained, before offering a glimmer of doubt. "We don't know if that's a put-on or if that's real, but that's what she's saying nonetheless," he added. And if you haven't studied the CRM uniform that Anne/Jadis is wearing, you might want to. "She's wearing that CRM uniform, and it's also got a very interesting, decorative rope to it that we haven't seen on a CRM uniform before. So it's possible she's a different part of the CRM, and we might be revealing more about that," Negrete teased.

Now for the good part, because as much as it's great having McIntosh's Anne/Jadis back for some new drama? There's still that matter of the six years that passed on the show between Rick going bye-bye and Anne/Jadis appearing here. "Six years have gone by, and we're not going to ignore those six years that passed in between her leaving that show and coming onto this show. She will be talking a bit about what happened to her after she climbed on that helicopter with Rick," Negrete explained- before adding one last tease: 'And I do think, from a 'Walking Dead' fan perspective, that's going to be very intriguing for a lot of people watching."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 "Konsekans": Hope's commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. Iris and Felix meet a new group. Startling revelations are made. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Matthew Negrete & Scott M. Gimple. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 "Foothold": While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Carson Moore.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).