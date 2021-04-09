The Walking Dead: World Beyond Welcomes Max Osinski to Season 2 Cast

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly a month since we last checked in the second spinoff series in the TWD universe, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. For those who need a refresher on where things left off (as production continues on the second season), Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), Huck (Annet Mahendru), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) left on one of those ominous CRM black helicopters to head deeper into the heart of CRM country. That left Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Percy (Ted Sutherland), and Will (Jelani Alladin) on the outside, looking in. On Thursday, we learned who would be joining them- though, from the character's description, he might have more of an impact on Hope's situation. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) was set to recur when the series returns in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life.

In the clip released last year, AMC offered a calendar for what TWD universe fans can expect in 2021, starting with The Walking Dead returning on February 28 with the first of six new episodes, as does Talking Dead. The second half of the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead kicks off on April 11 and TWD: World Beyond wraps up its run when its second and final season airs later this year. In addition, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead season 11 would premiere this summer (which we now know will be August 22), and that Fear the Walking Dead season 7 would hit screens later this year:

New Year, new you, new #TWDU. Here's everything coming up in 2021. pic.twitter.com/0n48cUWpK1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 14, 2021

Here's a look at the previously-released The Walking Dead: World Beyond teaser for its second and final season:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.