The West Wing Special: Bradley Whitford Posts Gift for Josh/Donna Fans

With HBO Max's A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote reuniting Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford with original series creator Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme, we've been stalking social media for some looks behind the scenes as they get ready to rehearse for what's reportedly an early October filming. On Monday, Whitford shared a picture of himself with Sheen and Hill to let everyone know the band's (safely) back together- and remind everyone to vote. Now we have a look at a mini reunion that we know millions of fans will particularly enjoy: Whitford aka Deputy White House Chief of Staff Josh Lyman with Moloney aka Senior Assistant Donna Moss. And though they're taking a break from any "walk-n-talks," they are sporting some sweet denim (and just so Whitford knows, a lot of us wouldn't mind having Josh and Donna as parents).

Set to film over several days at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles next month, the special will feature a theatrical performance of "Hartsfield's Landing," the famous third season episode that finds Sheen's President Barlet playing chess against Sam (Lowe) and Toby (Schiff) as the Chinese play war games in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, Josh (Whitford) stresses the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town's election- an election that always predicts the winner of that state's primary. Sorkin will write original material for the special, with Schlamme serving as production director.

At a certain point mom and dad started wearing the same clothes. pic.twitter.com/kTJQzRfEmU — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 21, 2020

While the cast and creative team have reunited in the past for panels, podcasts, late-night sketches, and even election campaign ads, this is the first time that a reunion of this size and scope will air on television. "Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," said Sorkin when the event was first announced.

Along with giving fans a chance to revisit one of their favorite series, the special is also meant to raise awareness for and support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in U.S. elections (with WarnerMedia making a donation to the organization). Michelle Obama will make a guest appearance in the special, with announcements of additional cast members and special guests set to be rolled out over the next few weeks. Casey Patterson Entertainment and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television produce, with Sorkin, Schlamme, and Casey Patterson executive producing, and Rob Paine co-executive producing.