The Wheel of Time Teaser Introduces Viewers to The Shadowspawn

Only a day after Amazon and showrunner & EP Rafe Judkins' upcoming series adaptation of Robert Jordan's famed "The Wheel of Time" novels let fans loose online as part of "The Great Hunt" to reveal the newest poster (check it out below), the previews weren't quite done yet. What follows is a brief teaser highlighting what lurks in the dark and is hunting our heroes, the Shadowspawn (beginning with the descriptive text describing the teaser that was also released).

"Out of a crowd of animal-like trolloc faces and hands, many of them holding torches, a myrddraal appears on horseback, riding slowly as the trollocs part. The horse he rides upon has a skull-like covering on his head. The myrddraal is wearing a black robe with a hood that nearly covers its face, but you can catch glimpses that reveal it has no eyes and pale white skin. Text on the screen says "Shadowspawn: Servants of the Dark" and below it are white weaves running horizontally. A closeup on the horse's hooves cuts to both Lan's and then Moiraine's faces looking concerned. Smash cut to the myrddraal's face as it opens its mouth to reveal rows and rows of sharp teeth. Cut to a montage of trollocs running through trees, then through a town, then engaged in combat with undefined people. Cut to a metallic snake, coiling in a circle and swallowing its own tail as the words "The Wheel of Time" unfurl underneath it. The words "Amazon Original Series" appear at the top of the screen as "November Nineteenth" appears at the bottom":

In the following previously-released scene, Rand, Perrin, Egwene, and Nynaeve are in the Winespring Inn on a busy night when Moiraine and Lan enter. The crowd quiets as Moiraine asks for supplies and a room. They then begin to whisper after she is recognized as an Aes Sedai by her great serpent ring:

Now here's a listen to the first single from The Wheel of Time, "Al'Naito" by Lorne Balfe:

Here's your look at the previously released teaser for Amazon's The Wheel of Time, premiering November 19:

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2.