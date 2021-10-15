The Wheel of Time: With Logain Ablar, There's More Than Meets the Eye

Following up on yesterday's look at the darkly evil Shadowspawn, Amazon and showrunner & EP Rafe Judkins' upcoming series adaptation of Robert Jordan's famed "The Wheel of Time" novels is shifting the focus to one of the major players. This time around, viewers are presented with a look at Alvaro Morte's Logain Ablar, "The Self-Proclaimed Dragon Reborn." Described as "human tragedy hidden behind an existential theatricality," there is much more to him than one may think- and as you're about to see (beginning with the descriptive text for the teaser that was also released).

"Logain is seen walking through smoke, first in a wide shot and then in a closeup of his face. Under it, the words 'Logain, The Self-Proclaimed Dragon Reborn' appear. Wounded, mail-clad soldiers appear and throw spears at Logain. A closeup of Logain's hand as some kind of black energy surrounds it. A wide shot shows the soldier's spears break against the same black energy, now completely surrounding Logain. Cut to Logain in a cage, surrounded by a crowd as he and Mat make eye contact. The next shot is Logain in the same cage but now in a darker place, white energy now surrounds him and Aes Sedai's hands hurriedly create their own weaves. A man with two axes leaps at Logain. Energy explodes out from the cage, knocking two Aes Sedai out of their chairs. Cut to another closeup of Logain outside in the cage as a voice talks about how strong he is":

In the following previously-released scene, Rand, Perrin, Egwene, and Nynaeve are in the Winespring Inn on a busy night when Moiraine and Lan enter. The crowd quiets as Moiraine asks for supplies and a room. They then begin to whisper after she is recognized as an Aes Sedai by her great serpent ring:

Now here's a listen to the first single from The Wheel of Time, "Al'Naito" by Lorne Balfe:

Here's your look at the previously released teaser for Amazon's The Wheel of Time, premiering November 19:

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2.