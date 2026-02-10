Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 4: Sandra Bernhard Reportedly Joins Cast

HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus has reportedly cast Sandra Bernhard (Severance, Marty Supreme) for the fourth season.

Season 4 will be set in France, with filming at the luxury Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez.

Cast members also include Alexander Ludwig, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, and Chris Messina.

Executive producers hint at an exciting new theme and a culturally relevant direction for season 4.

The already impressive cast for the France-set fourth season of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus continues to grow. Previously, we learned that Alexander Ludwig (Heels), AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs), Steve Coogan (Chivalry), Caleb Jonte Edwards (Black Snow), Marissa Long (Harrison Bergeron), Helena Bonham Carter (Agatha Christie's Seven Dials), and Chris Messina (Based on a True Story) had joined the cast. Now, we can add Sandra Bernhard (Severance, Marty Supreme) to that list, though no details on any of the characters were released (and casting is still ongoing).

Last month, it was reported that the 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel Château de La Messardière had been chosen as the season's primary filming location (White normally films the season at more than one location). Located in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d'Azur, the hotel is one of a group of five-star hotels that make up Airelles Collection, owned by Stephane Courbit, founder and chairman of Banijay Group (Survivor, Peaky Blinders). HBO did not have a comment. In addition, Variety reports that the fourth season will kick off filming at the end of April and run through the end of October (though HBO did not comment on the report).

The White Lotus EP Offers Some Season 4 Location/Theme Insights

In August 2025, EP David Bernad checked in with The Hollywood Reporter to talk up the show's impressive nominations haul and much more. Along the way, Bernad had some insights to offer regarding the current status of Season 4's location and theme. In terms of White's experience filming the 50th season of CBS's hit reality competition series Survivor, Bernad hadn't spoken to White about it but imagined that it would play some kind of role in how the season is crafted. "I'm sure, even subconsciously, something Mike experienced from this past season of 'Survivor' will end up somehow in the show," he shared. "I don't know what his experiences were, but he's such a humanist and he's so aware of the world and his experiences, and I think that always informs his writing."

As for the location for the highly anticipated fourth season, Bernad noted that the choices were being "narrowed down" and a final call is "starting to come into focus" regarding the final location. "I think we're narrowing down where we'll end up, and we're still kind of having those conversations, but I think it's starting to come into focus," he explained. As for the Season 4 theme, the showrunner and co-executive producer sounded a lot more definitive – and much more cautious about their choice of words. "Nothing yet, but I am very excited for what Mike is working on and thinking about for season four. I think it's going to speak to culture in a way that […] is going to be relevant. I don't want to say too much [other than] I know what it is and where it's going, and it's really exciting, and I think people will be happy about the direction of season four."

