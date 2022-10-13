The Winchesters: Gil McKinney Reprising Supernatural Role for Spinoff

Supernatural fans knew going into Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' The Winchesters that they could expect to see some SPN familiar faces showing up during its run. Now (thanks to TVLine), we can pass along that Gil McKinney will be returning as Henry Winchester in the seventh episode of the spinoff prequel series. First appearing in a very timey-wimey eighth season episode of the long-running The CW series, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) paternal grandfather is described as "the intellectual patriarch of the Winchester clan." The character description continues: "Having come from a long line of Men of Letters, Henry fully dedicated his life to the institution. However, when a Men of Letters' mission leads to Henry's untimely death, his absence and the secrecy surrounding his life inside the organization creates an unrepairable rift in his family."

And for a reminder that this is no "Normal Love" story, here's a look at the most recently-released teaser for The CW's The Winchesters:

Here's a Look at The CW's The Winchesters Season 1, Episodes 2 & 3

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 2 "Teach Your Children Well": FAMILY MATTERS – John (Drake Rodger) and Millie (Bianca Kajlich) are on different pages about his new interest in hunting, and Ada (Demetria McKinney) tries to bridge the gap. Mary (Meg Donnelly) follows a trail from her father that points to the disappearance of a teenage boy in Topeka. Meanwhile, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) has a heart-to-heart with Mary as Latika (Nida Khurshid) dives into her books to identify the monster. John Showalter directed the episode written by Thompson & David H. Goodman.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3 "You're Lost, Little Girl": FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary's next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos and Ada bond as they stake out a potential lead for the demon's partner. Meanwhile, Latika taps into old folklore passed down from her family in hopes it helps Mary and John. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza.