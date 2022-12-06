The Winchesters Midseason Finale Offers Supernatural Family Reunions

With only one episode remaining before Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring Supernatural spinoff prequel, The Winchesters, settles in for its midseason nap, we have a look at what you can expect when "Reflections" hits your screens tonight. And the SPN Family has even more reason to have tonight's episode on their radar, as the franchise series' canon & lore find themselves represented on both sides of the camera. First up, we have Richard Speight Jr. returning to work his directorial magic within the SPN universe (check out Speight Jr. in action below). But that's definitely not all because after learning at New York Comic Con (NYCC) back in October that the Smallville star would be joining the cast, Tom Welling will be taking the stage as Sam Campbell, Mary's (Donnelly) father and professional hunter. In fact, I think we have a video of that announcement somewhere…

Here it is! So before we take a look at the midseason finale, here's a look back at some video from the NYCC panel when Welling was first announced and brought out onto the stage:

The Winchesters S01E07 "Reflections": What We Know So Far

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 "Reflections": Directed by Richard Speight Jr. and written by David H. Goodman & Thompson, this chapter finds the hunt heating up and Mary & John (Rodger) finding trails that lead back to their fathers. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding, but they discover a whole lot more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) steps in to help Latika (Nida Kurshid), Ada (Demetria McKinney), and John decipher notes that were left behind… and may have just found a way to get some answers. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released along with the promo for the midseason finale: