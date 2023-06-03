Posted in: CW, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Castiel, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Supernatural, the cw, The Winchesters

The Winchesters: Misha Collins Responds to Supernatural Series Ending

Not long after Jensen Ackles' comments, Supernatural star Misha Collins (Castiel) responded to the news that The Winchesters was ending.

We have a feeling that there's going to be a lot of head-scratching, debate & deep-dive conversations when it comes to the news that Jensen Ackles, Robbie Thompson & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring The Winchesters would not be returning for a second season – even at a new home. In the midst of all this, we heard earlier today from Ackles on the matter (see below), and now we're hearing from another main member of the Supernatural family. "I know the whole Winchesters team poured their hearts into this project, and I do sincerely hope that this is just another crossroads on the long 'Supernatural' journey and that there is a long road ahead!" write Misha Collins (Castiel) in a post earlier today.

Here's a look at Collins' tweet from earlier today offering words of support & encouragement to the cast, creative team, and Supernatural family:

I know the whole Winchesters team poured their hearts into this project and I do sincerely hope that this is just another crossroads on the long Supernatural journey and that there is a long road ahead! https://t.co/7AYIB2lu9q — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Winchesters: Jensen Ackles Posts on Spinoff Series' End

"To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn't be more proud of what we all did together," Ackles began his tweet before citing the writers' strike and the change in ownership over at The CW as two reasons for the no-go on a second season. "But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry strike…welp…that's some unfortunate timing. Sleep well dear [The Winchesters'] …until we meet again. Somewhere down the road. [praying hands emoji]," wrote Ackles in a tweet earlier today, thank the crew and the fans for their hard work & support while also offering some insight into the reasons for the decision. Here's a look back at Ackles' tweet from earlier today:

To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn't be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry… pic.twitter.com/qqDD9WC0KA — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!