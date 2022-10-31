The Winchesters: New Season 1 Ep. 4 "Masters of War" Images Released

There just seems something right about sharing a season update on Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' "Supernatural" spinoff series, The Winchesters, on Halloween night. With a new episode set to hit our screens this Tuesday night, we have new preview images to include with the previously-released preview images, overview & promo for S01E04 "Masters of War" (directed by John Kretchmer and written by Julia Cooperman), hitting screens on November 1st. And following that, we jump ahead to November 15th with an overview for S01E05 "Legend of a Mind" (directed by Lisa Soper and written by Sehaj Sethi).

A Look at What's Ahead for The CW's The Winchesters Season 1

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 "Masters of War": FIGHTER'S INSTINCT- After the details of a veteran's death don't add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate, and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster, and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John's habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5 "Legend of a Mind": SECRETS UNCOVERED- Hidden secrets from Ada's (Demetria McKinney) past comes to light when the gang goes undercover to look into a suspicious death. Still reeling from the last Hunt, Millie asks Mary to keep an eye on John as they split off from the others to get intel on the new case. Carlos and Ada's stakeout connects the victim to the next target. Latika's research comes up with some interesting results that lead John to be Mary's lifeline out of a sticky situation. Directed by Lisa Soper and written by Sehaj Sethi.