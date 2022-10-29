The Winchesters Season 1 Ep. 4 Preview: Millie's Worried About John

Before we take a look at what's ahead for Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' "Supernatural" spinoff series, The Winchesters, just a quick reminder that another familiar face from the SPN Family will be returning in the seventh episode. Taking a break from killing it as a director and a podcast host, Richard Speight Jr. will reprise his role as Loki during the eighth episode. Speight's Norse demigod is described as "dangerous as he is wily," with a "veneer of whimsy to mask his malevolence," and who "thrives on crooked games and sowing chaos- and Hunters are one of his favorite playthings." For a better sense of what's about to go down that could lead to Loki's appearance, we have an overview, preview images & a promo for S01E04 "Masters of War" (directed by John Kretchmer and written by Julia Cooperman), hitting screens on November 1st; and an overview for S01E05 "Legend of a Mind" (directed by Lisa Soper and written by Sehaj Sethi), hitting screens on November 15th (yup, looks like we have a "skip week").

A Look at What's Ahead for The CW's The Winchesters Season 1

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 "Masters of War": FIGHTER'S INSTINCT- After the details of a veteran's death don't add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate, and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster, and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John's habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5 "Legend of a Mind": SECRETS UNCOVERED- Hidden secrets from Ada's (Demetria McKinney) past comes to light when the gang goes undercover to look into a suspicious death. Still reeling from the last Hunt, Millie asks Mary to keep an eye on John as they split off from the others to get intel on the new case. Carlos and Ada's stakeout connects the victim to the next target. Latika's research comes up with some interesting results that lead John to be Mary's lifeline out of a sticky situation. Directed by Lisa Soper and written by Sehaj Sethi.