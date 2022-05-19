The Winchesters: Supernatural Spinoff Prequel Releases Season Trailer

Did you really think preview images and key art would be all that you would get from The CW today when it comes to the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles? Yup, we have an Ackles aka Dean Winchester-narrated official trailer that does a great job of setting the right tone for the time period. Written and executive produced by Thompson, the series focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Joining Barr and McNamara are Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions, which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot).

Set to premiere this fall, check out the official trailer for The CW's The Winchesters:

"It is a great question and it's a question I've been asking myself for the past two years since my wife and I first came up with the idea," Ackles explained while discussing the project during a recent interview when he was asked how they walk the line between adding to the original series' backstory without upending essential canon. "We were sitting around when COVID hit going, 'You know what would be cool? If we went back in time and we actually saw the story of mom and dad and how they met — but do it in a way that skews the narrative so that we hit those waypoints that we established on 'Supernatural,' but get you from A to B, B to C, C to D in a way that is really unexpected.' And then we found a way to continue that story in a way that might be surprising, but always keeping in our back pocket getting us back to the mythology that is established, which is not an easy task. It's not an easy map to draw, but we're doing our best."