The Witcher: Blood Origin Official Teaser Trailer, Key Art Released

With all of the behind-the-scenes news surrounding the franchise series, it's nice to take a break & look to the past. In this case, it's a look at Netflix and showrunner & EP Declan de Barra's upcoming prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. With the spinoff set to hit streaming screens in a little more than a month, Netflix is sharing a new key art poster as well as an official teaser trailer that does a nice job of setting the tone for the prequel.

With the four-part prequel series set to hit streaming screens on December 25th, here's a look at the newest teaser trailer for Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin:

And here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

Joining Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death," Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril. Minnie Driver has joined the cast as narrator Seanchai, a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the ability to travel between time and worlds.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.