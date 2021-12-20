The Witcher: Blood Origin Releases Official Teaser, Preview Images

In honor of "The Witcher" universe celebrating its second year with the streaming service, Netflix had a "gift" for fans on Monday morning with the release of official images and a teaser for showrunner & EP Declan de Barra's upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. For those of you who have Netflix accounts and have already binged the second season of The Witcher, then you most likely watched the teaser a dozen times by now… but what's one more time? Plus, we have the first (and impressive) set of images offering a look at who's who as well as what's to come so take your time and check them out:

Joining Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord Of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death", Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril. Now here's a look at the first official teaser for The Witcher: Blood Origin, set to hit Netflix screens in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Blood Origin | Post-Credits Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mawzQRu1Kc4)

Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil. Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent. Brown's Éile is an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who leaves her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Blood Origin Set Tour | The Witcher (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7_14Dm0TIM)

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.