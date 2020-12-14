The Witcher Celebrates "6 Days of Witchmas" with Gifts for Viewers

The second season of Netflix's The Witcher has been on a bit of a physical and emotional rollercoaster during its production. On Sunday, the ride continued as viewers learned that series star Henry Cavill aka Geralt was recovering from "a minor leg muscle injury" (though filming will continue up to the scheduled holiday break). A bit of a downer, right? Well, the streaming service and the fine folks behind the fantasy-action series have found a way to brighten your holiday spirits. Between December 16 and 21, the "6 Days of Witchmas" will offer The Witcher viewers the "content" they've been looking for- so we're thinking some season 2 surprises and more. But there's a catch- but we'll leave it to someone with much better linguistic skills than mine to explain:

I come bearing an invitation to a special #Witchmas celebration! You are cordially invited to the 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS, a holiday feast where nobody has to mingle, and everybody receives a gift! I have acquired these gifts by searching far and wide for the "content" that you so often request from me. The presentation of these gifts will be dictated by #Witchmas tradition: On each of the 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS, I will offer you a gift. You may choose to accept that gift, OR you may choose to invoke the Law of Surprise. The decision will be made as a collective, based on a vote that will be held here. The winning choice will be revealed the following day – along with a new offering and another vote. Crossed swords Choose wisely, for my gift offers are sincere, but the Law of Surprise is out of my musically-gifted hands. The 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS will begin 16 December and end on 21 December. The first vote will be conducted on 15 December, the eve of the feast. Happy #Witchmas!

Here's a look at the initial tweet thread offering the details:

Based on the initial U.K. reporting, Cavill injured his leg while on an assault course, working at a height of 20 feet while wearing a safety harness. Earlier this year, production on The Witcher was paused over COVID-related issues. In March, new cast member Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in a halt in production that lasted until mid-August after the country went into lockdown during the spring. In November, multiple positive test results resulted in a second shutdown.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

